July 20, 1945

• Men are needed badly in this vicinity, it is reported, to detassel some 500 acres of DeKalb hybrid corn. Approximately 20,000 bushels of that variety, grown mainly by S.J. Peterson and Ralph Seymour, are expected this year. This is hardly a third of the 1,800 acres of DeKalb hybrid grown last year. Farmers say that the extreme wet weather this year has lessened the prospects for corn.

• The War Production Board has released to this county another large truck unit to Harry J. Murphy. The new trailer is the largest built by the Omaha Body Works of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Carrying capacity is for 15 tons. The new tractor is a five ton Cabover Mack with large axle. This is the largest unit to be released to this district by the WPB.

July 23, 1970

• The site on Third Street for the Low Income Housing was cleared this week in preparation for construction. Tarkio Volunteer Firemen were on duty several times and destroyed big piles of debris by burning them.

• The mercury dropped to a low of 49 degrees on the 21st after reaching a high of 98 on the 15th, according to Lester Morton, local weather observer.

• On July 16, the Boy Scouts of Troop 88 assembled at the scout grounds south of the airport road to clean off limbs and cans as well as burn off dead weeds to make the ground easier to plow. After the work project, they went to Center View Lake for a picnic and fishing.

July 20, 1995

• It looked and felt like a heat wave in Tarkio and the surrounding areas last wek. The temperatures soared above 100 for three days.

• Community Care of Tarkio held a car wash on Saturday, July 15, at the Farmers and Valley Bank parking lot in Tarkio. Funds from the event will go toward the Aviary Project at Community Care.

• The Kansas City Sox and the River Bandits of Kearney, Missouri, were named 16 & Under C.A.B.A. State Tournament co-champions following the games in Tarkio played July 14 and 15. Both teams will advance to the world series to be played in Waukesha, Wisconsin.