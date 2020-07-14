The James R. Curry Missouri Century Farm Family was recognized at the Atchison County Fair. Those present included, from left to right, Atchison County Fair Board presenter Jeremy Palmer, Trent and Lily Shineman, Alan and Judy Bradfield, Baylee Ray, Dawn Davis, Norma Bradfield, James, Jackson, and Amber Zumbrunnen, and Blake Hurst, Missouri Farm Bureau.

The David G. Carpenter Missouri Century Farm Family was recognized at the Atchison County Fair. Those present included, from left to right, Atchison County Fair Board presenter Jeremy Palmer, Darcy, David, and Gary Carpenter, and Blake Hurst, Missouri Farm Bureau.

Five Atchison County farms have been inducted into the Missouri Century Farm Club this year. The David G. Carpenter family of Nebraska City, Nebraska, who own Carpenter-McPherson Farms near Westboro, and James and Amber Zumbrunnen of Fairfax, who co-own the James R. Curry farm, were recognized at the Atchison County Fair. Jeremy Palmer, vice-chairman of the University of Missouri Atchison County Extension Council, and Blake Hurst, president of the Missouri Farm Bureau, presented the certificates.

Additional farms inducted into the Missouri Century Farm Club this year include Klute Farms of Westboro, owned by Duane and Suzanne Klute; Nishna Farm of Rock Port, owned by Gertrude Mulvania; and Seymour Century Farm, Inc. of Fairfax, owned by Gale Shaw of Port Orange, Florida.

In 1976, Missouri’s Centennial Farm project awarded certificates to persons owning farms that had been in the same family for 100 years or more. The MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and MU Extension planned a 10-year update in 1986 called the Century Farm program. Since then, the program has been an annual event, recognizing more than 100 farms each year. In 2008, the Missouri Farm Bureau became a program co-sponsor.

“Missouri Farm Bureau is a proud partner in the recognition of century farms,” said Blake Hurst, president of Missouri Farm Bureau. “We applaud the hard-working farm families that have kept us fed and clothed for generations. They represent an important part of our heritage and laid a foundation for the bounty Americans enjoy every day.”

To qualify, farms must meet the following criteria:

• The same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years.

• The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption.

• The farm must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.

Since 1976, the program has recognized more than 8,000 Missouri Century Farms. There are 140 Century Farms in Atchison County.

For more information, visit the program’s webpage at https://extension2.missouri.edu/programs/century-farms.