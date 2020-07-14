July 20, 1945

• The Intermediate and Young People Unions of the Baptist Church took a bicycle riding party from the church to the Jake Fear home one and one-half miles south of town Friday evening. The cyclists were followed by cars bearing the remainder of the group and the eats and drinks. Car headlights furnished the light for playing active outdoor games. Because of the fierce attacks of numerous insects attracted by the car headlights, the merrymakers were forced to retire to the church basement for sandwiches, cookies, and punch.

• Fifteen pounds of sugar is the maximum to be allowed to any one person for home canning. Only housewives planning to can enough foods to require this amount of sugar are eligible to receive this much and they will receive it only where local sugar quotas permit such allocation.

July 23, 1970

• Young Barry Simmons recently harvested a two pound tomato.

• Fairfax Kiwanians were favored with inter-club fellowship provided by five visiting club members from Maryville at the Presbyterian Church at Tuesday’s luncheon. The visitors also brought the program in the person of a college student who had been to Greece on an exchange basis and presented a narration illustrated with delightful slides of historic points in that nation.

• Mrs. Della Oswald, Esther Peoples of Phoenix, Arizona, and Eula Fraser returned to Fairfax Sunday from a 5,100 mile motor trip which took them to many points of interest in the U.S. and Canada.

July 20, 1995

• More than 400 cheerleaders attended the Northwest Missouri State University Cheer Camp in Maryville last week. Among those attending were Fairfax junior high cheerleaders Tiffany Taylor, Marcy Pennel, Jessica Ray, Lacy Sly, Jessica Johnson, and Traci Davis.

• Over the Backfence by Nancy Gaines: “The Fairfax Forum is being printed in another place now. We no longer print in Nebraska City, Nebraska, now we are getting it printed in Syracuse, Nebraska . . . And to think back, Fairfax used to have its own printing press, then it went to Maryville for many years, and now it is over 50 miles into Nebraska. Time is marching on!”