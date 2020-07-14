Jacoby Driskell, left, and Kinleigh Daugherty, right, set up a lemonade stand at Kinleigh’s house in Rock Port Tuesday, July 7. The girls wanted to do something to help the family of Chris and Faith Culp, who lost their home and belongings in a fire July 5. They purchased the supplies with their own money and raised $465.80 in less than four hours. Jacoby is the daughter of Kyle and Carrie Driskell and Kinleigh is the daughter of Mike and LoryAnne Daugherty. An account has been set up at Citizens Bank & Trust, Rock Port, to benefit the Culp family.