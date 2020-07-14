The Atchison County Library has recently added the following titles to its collection:

FICTION–

Mrs. Lincoln’s Sisters by Jennifer Chiaverini, Fair Warning by Michael Connelly, The Somerset Girls by Lori Foster, A Lady’s Guide To Etiquette And Murder by Dianne Freeman, A Lady’s Guide To Gossip And Murder by Dianne Freeman, The Lies That Bind by Emily Giffin, Brave Girl – Quiet Girl by Catherine Ryan Hyde, Credible Threat by J.A. Jance, The Persuasion by Iris Johansen, Hush by James Patterson, The Summer House by James Patterson, Texas Outlaw by James Patterson, Daddy’s Girls by Danielle Steel, The Last Trial by Scott Turow, Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner.

NON-FICTION–

The Splendid And The Vile: A Saga Of Churchill, Family, And Defiance During The Blitz by Erik Larson, I’ll Be Gone In The Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search For The Golden Gate State Killer by Michelle McNamara, The House Of Kennedy by James Patterson, Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story Of The Atomic Bomb And The 116 Days That Changed The World by Chris Wallace.

VIDEOS–

“The Invisible Man,” “Call The Midwife, Season 9,” “The Haunting Of Hill House, Season 1.”

AUDIOBOOKS–

Fair Warning by Michael Connelly, Camino Winds by John Grisham, This Is How I Lied by Heather Gudenkauf, Credible Threat by J.A. Jance, Tom Clancy Firing Point by Mike Maden, The Secrets Of Love Story Bridge by Phaedra Patrick, The 20th Victim by James Patterson, Dance Away With Me by Susan Elizabeth Phillips, The Heirloom Garden by Viola Shipman, The Last Trial by Scott Turow, Redhead By The Side Of The Road by Anne Tyler.

Many of these titles are available at the branches in Tarkio and Fairfax. Any title that’s not at your location can be easily borrowed from another library. Make a request to your librarian or go to the library’s website https://youseemore.com/acl/ and reserve online.