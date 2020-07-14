July 13, 1945

• Clark Gore, member of the legal firm of Gore & Gore, has been appointed prosecuting attorney of Atchison County by Governor Phil M. Donnelly to serve out the unexpired term of the late Henry B. Hunt.

• Mr. and Mrs. Gus Knierim, Rock Port, received a telegram last week which brought the information that their son, Gussie Knierim, Jr., had died in April as a prisoner of war. He was captured by the enemy during the battle of the Belgian bulge on December 19, 1944.

• Paul West of Maryville, a representative of the Internal Revenue office of Kansas City, was in Rock Port Tuesday, looking over parked automobiles to see whether they were carrying the $5 federal car use stamp which every car owner is supposed to carry on his automobile if he expects to use it. A short while after Mr. West started the inspections in Rock Port a number of motorists patronized the local post office by buying the $5 stamp. There is a $25 fine for failure to display the stamp.

July 16, 1970

• Fire totally destroyed a large barn and 10,000 bales of hay on the Arnold Meyerkorth west farm northwest of Langdon Friday at 11:15 a.m. The cause of the fire is not known, but it is suspected that electrical wiring was at fault since the blaze started at the top of the barn. The Meyerkorths had just finished putting 2,000 new bales of hay in the barn at 10:15 a.m.

• Donal G. Davis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ted Davis, Rock Port, has accepted the position of meteorologist in charge of the new Weather Bureau Meteorological Observatory in Limon, Colorado. Davis and his staff will have the equipment and facilities to provide instant reporting of radar observations to weather bureau service offices in eastern Colorado and northwestern Kansas. Radar will be able to detect severe storm clouds at a distance of 200 miles and light precipitation up to 125 miles distance.

• For laughing out loud at the Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative annual meeting July 23, it’s Bob Trent and His Friends. Bob is a veteran performer on TV and before live audiences and his involvement with his “friends,” such as Roscoe the Talking Crow, Chesley the Dim-witted Vulture, and Lucy Leghorn, and the Old Maid chicken, will keep you laughing throughout the entertainment performance.

July 13, 1995

• Kaitlea Corken and Dalton Melvin were named Little Miss and Mr. Rock Port during the 4th of July festivities. Kaitlea was also bestowed with “Most Hair” and Dalton with “Personality Plus.”

• The tennis courts in the Rock Port City Park have been sealed and the fence raised. This project was undertaken by the Rock Port Rotary and after fundraising of over $1,100 was completed.

• Stacy Sue Ottmann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Ottmann, Rock Port, and Roger Dale Bundridge, Jr. were married May 6 at the First Lutheran Church in Rock Port.

• The Citizens Bank & Trust Golf Day drew a large crowd of enthusiastic golfers.