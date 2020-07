The Rock Port Police Dept. knows 2020 has been a rough year. The department wants to bring you some happiness and invites you to attend “Slushie with the PoPo.” The police department will be offering cherry and blueberry slushies on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Rock Port Park. This free event is for all ages, so come on down, have a slushie and cool off with your local officers.