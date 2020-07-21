Atchison County Health Department reported five new positive COVID-19 cases this past weekend. Dr. Aron Burke strongly recommends that everyone wear masks in public. Remember to also socially distance, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer when water and soap aren’t available.

School supply lists have been announced for the three Atchison County schools. The lists, as well as schedules and pertinent information about the upcoming school year, will be published in the Atchison County Mail in the next few weeks.

