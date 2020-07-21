Fairfax Fair cancelled

Due to recent developments in Atchison County concerning COVID-19, the Fairfax Optimist Club has voted to cancel the 2020 Fairfax Fair.

RPD event cancelled

The Rock Port Police Department’s “Slushie with the PoPo,” scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Rock Port Park, has been cancelled.

Rummage sale cancelled

Helping Hands for Jesus has cancelled its summer rummage sale, scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, July 22-24, at the Rock Port United Methodist Church.