An appreciation supper for all Atchison County First Responder/Emergency personnel was held Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port. Many area fire, law enforcement, and emergency medical providers were able to enjoy a meal prepared by area community members. This gesture was to show how much all of these departments are appreciated by everyone in the county.

Several children, including Frank and Isabella Kroeger, greeted those attending the recognition supper at the Atchison County Memorial Building.