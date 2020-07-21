A company contracted through Morton Buildings laid the foundation of the new City of Tarkio maintenance building at 5th and Elm streets in Tarkio Thursday morning, July 16, 2020. A pumper truck and crane, controlled by a worker using a remote control, poured the cement as the men worked to smooth it out. The new building will include three vehicle bays, a handicap accessible bathroom, and will not flood during heavy rains as the old one does. Construction and wiring of the building once it’s up will not be completed for several more weeks, but the city crew is looking forward to the finished product.