There has been a change in the location of the 82nd annual membership meeting of the Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative. The meeting will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at the headquarters of Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative, 18585 Industrial Road, Rock Port.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the regular schedule has been changed. Registration will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a drive-through process. Please stay in your vehicle while registering. After registration, you may either leave or stay for the business meeting. If you plan to stay for the brief business meeting, you will be directed to your parking spot. You may either sit in your vehicle or bring your own lawn chair. No seating will be provided. A meal will not be served this year. The election of three directors will take place at the business meeting. Directors Duane Klute and Craig Heits from District 2 and Dennis Wright from District 3 will be seeking re-election. Upon completion of the business meeting, you may leave.

Instead of drawing for prizes this year, all registered members will receive a $25 electric credit and a bag of goodies.

Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative is owned by you, the members that they serve, and as a member/owner your voice counts. Mark your calendars and be sure to attend your cooperative’s annual meeting.