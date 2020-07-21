A ribbon cutting was held on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Fairfax at Community Home Health and Restorative Care. Owners Shelley and Scott Bentley were joined by many community members for the event. Keli Morris with Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation presented the Bentleys with a certificate for opening up their business in Northwest Missouri. Bob and Marilyn Alldredge, along with Chelsea Miller, presented a certificate of appreciation from the Fairfax Improvement Foundation. Fairfax City Alderman Beth Graves closed the presentations with a big welcome on behalf of the City of Fairfax.