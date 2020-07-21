There will be two more Pop-Up Mobile Pantries in Atchison County in July.

Community Services, Inc., along with Second Harvest Community Food Bank, will be hosting the next mobile pantry Thursday, July 23, in Tarkio, on Main Street in front of Community Services, 322 Main Street. Line up will begin at 4th and Main.

For more information about the Tarkio event, contact Sam O’Riley at 660-736-4646 or email soriley@csinwmo.org. If you know of a shut-in person who needs food, please contact Sam.

Volunteers from the Rock Port United Methodist Church and Second Harvest Community Food Bank will be distributing food through a one-day mobile food drop Wednesday, July 29, in Rock Port at the United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp.

Both mobile pantries will be 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon (while supplies last).

Traffic will be guided through the line where volunteers will place food in your vehicle. Please stay in your vehicle.

All Atchison County residents (regardless of income) may participate. Residents participating may pick up food for only two families per vehicle.