The first day of school at Rock Port R-II will be Wednesday, August 26.

Registration dates for junior high and high school students is scheduled as follows:

Monday, July 27 – Senior registration open 9:00-11:30 a.m. and 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28 – Junior registration open 9:00-11:30 a.m. and 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29 – Sophomore/Freshman registration open 9:00-11:30 a.m. and 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 30 – Junior high registration open 9:00-11:30 a.m. and& 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Elementary registration dates remain the same as originally scheduled, which is August 13 and 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.