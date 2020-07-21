One ticket was drawn Thursday, July 16, in the Summertime #ShopAC drawing. (Four others have been claimed.) Monica Bailey, ACDC director, said, “Thank you for hanging in there during the never ending Summertime #ShopAC drawing!”

The latest winning number is 553997. If you are the winner, please call ACDC at 660-744-6562 to claim one of five $50 gift certificates to an Atchison County store of your choice. Keep your tickets because if the winner does not come forward by noon on Thursday, July 23, another number will be announced on ACDC’s Facebook page and in the Atchison County Mail.