George C. Laur, Donald E. McEnaney, Donald Lee Martin, and Ponya King, Westboro veterans who fought for our country, are pictured above, left to right, with a monument honoring all veterans.

The 29th annual Westboro Wildcat Days event was a hot one, but went off without a hitch this past weekend in Westboro, Missouri. On Saturday night, July 18, 2020, Westboro Wildcat youth baseball players and coaches presented the colors during a veterans’ recognition ceremony honoring Westboro Veterans Ponya King, Donald E. McEnaney, Donald Lee Martin, and George C. Laur.

Four Westboro veterans were honored during a recognition ceremony at the 29th annual Westboro Wildcat Days July 18, 2020. A monument honoring all veterans was recently erected near the ballfield.

George C. Laur, a WWII veteran, remarked, “After the Pearl Harbor attack, young men of my age joining the military had a choice of maybe walking, swimming, or flying in World War II. After taking a flying course at Tarkio College, I decided flying was my game and enlisted in the Army Air Corps. As a 1st Lieutenant and pilot of a B24 bomber crew in the 15th Air Force, we flew 35 successful missions over Germany, Austria, Poland, and other German occupied territories. Quite a stretch for a Missouri farm boy from Atchison County. Thankfully, my whole crew made it back safely and Germany was defeated so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today. Service men and women called to war have defended and are defending our country and way of life here in the United States of America. God bless them all!”

Donald Lee Martin was a Corporal Acting Sergeant during the Korean War from 1952-1954. He was stationed in North Seoul at Kimpo Airfield.

Donald E. McEnaney was a U.S. Army Specialist E5 and served in Vietnam September 1966 to September 1967. He served on bases An Khe and Pleiku in the First Calvary Division C Company Mobile Medical Unit, supporting units forward: LZ Johnson, LZ Alamo, and LZ Hammon.

Ponya King was a Corpsman in the U.S. Naval Reserves. She went to Camp Pendleton in California to prepare for Operation Desert Storm in Bahrain. She was in an advanced party for setting up fleet hospitals. She said, “We were the third hospital from the front lines and got the patients ready to transfer to Germany.”

The Big Boy’s team won the Westboro Wildcat Days Medium-Pitch Softball Tournament held this past weekend in Westboro, Missouri. Team members include: front row – John Moss, Jace Champlin, Ben McRae, Jake Kissner, and Brian Totten; and back row – Jason Carpenter, Shaun Goin, Danny Tubbs, Brent Clifton, Thomas Lindsay, Gabe Poptanycz, and Aaron Carpenter. (Submitted photo)

The Alcobolics team placed 2nd in the Westboro Wildcat Days Medium-Pitch Softball Tournament held this past weekend in Westboro, Missouri. Pictured are team members Mackenzie Lang, Kaleb Kahue, Kevin Johnson, Blain Lang, Jake Cerven, Austin Ascherl, Luke McClarnon, Delton Grantham, Matt Potraz, and Damian Barnett.(Submitted photo)

The GHS team placed 3rd in the Westboro Wildcat Days Medium-Pitch Softball Tournament held this past weekend in Westboro, Missouri. Team members included Luke Cox, Heath Higdon, James Fieck, Jordan Whitworth, Tyler Peve, Taylor Wissel, Cameron Staples, Spencer Weir, Brett Wennihan, Will Mathias, Ryan Schieber, Dylan McIntyre, and Jake Dyche. (Submitted photo)

Kevin Sundermann is pictured with the pitch (above) and Jay Stanton (below) is pictured with the hit in the 29th annual Westboro Wildcat Days Medium-Pitch Softball Tournament held this past weekend in Westboro, Missouri. Players travel from all over to participate in the event each year.