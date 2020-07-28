In an effort to minimize a large number of people gathering in one location at one time at Tarkio Elementary’s Back-to-School Open House, student supply drop-off and meet the teacher night will look different this year. The school encourages only the student and a parent to attend during their open house time. Anyone attending will need to wear a face mask. Please remain respectful of social distancing guidelines with others in the building.

The open house schedule is as follows:

August 20 – 3:30-4:15 p.m., kindergarten (Dunkin) and 3rd grade (Parra); 4:15-5:00 p.m., kindergarten (Graves) and 3rd grade (Walton); and 5:00-5:45 p.m., 1st grade (Hull) and 4th grade (Driskell)

August 21 – 3:30-4:15 p.m., 1st grade (Prather) and 4th grade (Taylor); 4:15-5:00 p.m., 2nd grade (Forehand) and 5th grade (Dow); and 5:00-5:45 p.m., 2nd grade (Peregrine) and 5th grade (Powell)

Kids’ Korner will be holding its own open house and will notify the parents directly.