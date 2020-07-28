Don’t forget to get out and vote on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. If you want to vote for Atchison County Sheriff, you must request a Republican ballot as all three candidates are running on the same ticket.

After an increase in COVID-19 cases two weekends ago, this past week went by without any new cases reported in the county. Let’s keep it that way. Continue to social distance and wear masks when you can not.

Be sure to check out the 2020-2021 school supply lists for all three Atchison County schools published in this week’s edition. Each school will also be running an individual page with detailed information about the upcoming school year. This week’s edition includes a page about the Fairfax R-3 School Year.

Happy Birthday, Lisa Farmer (July 31st)! We hope you have a wonderful day!

