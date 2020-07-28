August 3, 1945

• Since the first of May, patrons of the Tarkio library have been re-registering and receiving new numbers for their library cards. Miss Eloise Wine, librarian, reports that the card numbers were getting lengthy and into the 12,000s and that since the re-registration began, the numbers have so far reached 304. Although most libraries have a re-registration every five years, this is the first one for the Tarkio library.

• C.L. Pollock has been appointed professor of history and political science on the John P. Stevenson professorship. Prof. Pollock is a man that has traveled extensively with teaching experience in Egypt, Japan, and Cuba. He comes to Tarkio after holding similar teaching positions in Northwestern College in Iowa and State Teachers College in Denton, Texas.

• Phillip Dragoo and brother, Ralph Dragoo, who recently returned from Kansas City, purchased the Sinclair Station from Bill Klein in a transaction completed Monday, July 23. Mr. Klein remains as bulk agent.

August 6, 1970

• On July 31, eight Atchison County 4-Hers entered a tractor driving contest at the Nodaway-Worth Electric Cooperative near Maryville, Missouri, joining 17 4-Hers from Nodaway, Worth, and Gentry counties. The winner from Atchison County was Bobby Vette. He will be going to the state contest September 12 in Columbia, Missouri.

• Another step in the “face lifting” of Tarkio’s Main Street was taken down this week as the old brick structure at the corner of 2nd and Main was demolished by Simmons Implement. The cement slab will be cleared for more attractive display of prior-owned farm machinery.

• Tom Mackey of Tarkio has accepted a position as manager of the Pantorium dry cleaning establishment. He had been employed there before serving with the army. Michael McMillan, who has been the manager of the Pantorium, will enter the U.S. Army August 12.

• A rather large turnout of voters for a primary election where there were only three county contests Tuesday saw the county $2 million tax levy proposition for a county-wide ambulance service approved by a vote of 913 to 687.

August 3, 1995

• Carlon R. Barker and Bruce Schreiner, owners of the recently opened B & S Sunshine Cafe, located on Main Street in Tarkio will host a Tarkio Chamber of Commerce-sponsored ribbon cutting at the cafe Friday, August 4.

• The Tarkio High School cheerleaders performed a dance routine during the opening ceremonies for the 11 & Under C.A.B.A World Series in Tarkio on Friday, July 28, 1995.