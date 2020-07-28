The fifth ticket of ACDC’s Summertime #ShopAC was not claimed. “Thank you for your support during Summertime #ShopAC,” said Monica Bailey, Director. “We appreciate your patience, so we have a new plan for your final chance to win!”

Grab your pile of tickets and choose one. Contact ACDC (660-744-6562 or acdc@atchisoncounty.org) with that ticket number, along with your name and phone number, and you will be entered to win the fifth and final $50 gift certificate of Summertime #ShopAC 2020. This drawing will held on Friday, July 31.