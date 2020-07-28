Blake Hurst, president of the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) Board of Directors, recently announced he will not seek re-election at the conclusion of his current term. Hurst has served as president of the organization for 10 years and serves as a member of the American Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors. Before his election as president in 2010, he served the organization in several capacities, including vice president. Missouri Farm Bureau will select its next president at its annual meeting in early December.