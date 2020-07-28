July 27, 1945

• S.G. Kimbrough, whose service station and restaurant on Highway No. 275 has been out of operation the past three years while the proprietor has been engaged in war work, is being reopened to the public Saturday of this week. Mr. Kimbrough has done extensive grading adjoining his station and has created several terraces on which he expects to erect tourist cabins when materials and labor are available.

• Gratz Bartholomew and O.W. Clifton have recently concluded a real estate deal in which the former buys from the latter the combined residence and funeral home property on North Main Street. Bartholomew had previously taken over the entire undertaking business of the Clifton Furniture Co.

• Jack D. Smith, age 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Freddie Smith of Langdon, saved a boy from drowning in the Nodaway River near Elmo. A 15-year-old youth was with a group of eight boys who were fishing and padding around in the water, as none were able to swim. The 15-year-old boy went beyond his depth and sank. Young Smith, the only one in the group who could swim, went to the struggling boy’s rescue and got him safely to the bank.

July 30, 1970

• A delay of three to five years on the progress of the new athletic field for the Rock Port Blue Jays proved too long to wait and spurred considerable volunteer activity on the part of a number of Rock Port citizens. As a result, the school district will be donated about $6,000 in dirt work. Crews of volunteers have been hard at work side by side with school employees and contractors in efforts to have the new Rock Port R-II School athletic field ready for the 1971 season.

• Conley Bennington, Rock Port General Motors dealer for Chevrolet and Buicks, showed off one of the new Opel Rallye Kadett automobiles. Bennington received the dealership for the Opals the first of July. Bennington’s garage is equipped to serve and repair the Opals.

July 27, 1995

• Tawni Gebhards and Taya Moore, junior high twirlers, attended Marching Auxiliaries Camp at Northwest Missouri State University July 16-19 in Maryville. Both girls were chosen as All-American Twirlers and are eligible to perform at the Citrus Bowl or Aloha Bowl. They were also selected to be on the All-Star Honor Roll for their performance at camp.

• The new Hardee’s in west Rock Port is rapidly taking shape. The facility will be multipurpose to meet the needs of travelers as well as area people. The Hardee’s will have their Cris P. Chicken, sandwiches, and breakfast menus as well as a Conoco station and convenience store.