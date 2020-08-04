Tyson Gibbons, Dennis Martin, and Andy Riley, candidates for Atchison County Sheriff, participated in a forum held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Tarkio Community Building. The debate was aired live on Facebook and those attendees present in person and online were able to ask questions of the candidates, including (to name a few) how they would address the drug problem in the county and what experiences they have in their law enforcement careers to end this issue, their viewpoints on the Second Amendment and what their response would be if there was an order from the government to confiscate all firearms, and whether or not they support having School Resource Officers in all schools and how they would fund it. Election results will be printed in next week’s Atchison County Mail.