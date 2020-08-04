Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain, an evidence-based program that offers strategies for managing chronic pain, will be offered via Zoom in September.

Classes will begin on September 2 and run through October 7. This program consists of six 2.5-hour classes that will be held from 9:00-11:30 a.m. and 1:00-3:30 p.m. Participants can choose the time that works best.

There is no cost to attend, and each participant will receive the Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions book and a relaxation CD. Debbie Bennett, Gina Lucas, Sara Bridgewater and Denise Sullivan, Nutrition and Health Education Specialists for University of Missouri Extension, will be co-teaching the classes.

Classes are open to anyone who deals with chronic pain or is a caregiver for someone with chronic pain. Topics covered will include: Becoming an Active Self-Manager, Using Your Mind to Manage Pain Symptoms, Pacing: Balancing Activity and Rest, Exercise and Physical Activity for Every Body, Healthy Eating, Medicines and Treatments for Chronic Pain, and Managing Specific Chronic Pain Conditions.

To register for the 9:00 a.m. class, go to https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/chronic-pain-self-management-1595971486. To register for the 1:00 p.m. class, go to https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/chronic-pain-self-management-program-online.

For help with registration or to ask questions, call 660-744-6231 or email bennettdl@missouri.edu. Register by September 1 to participate.