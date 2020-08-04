Dusty Trail in Rock Port, Missouri, has made the decision to stay closed until March 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A news release stated, “With both a heavy heart and optimism, we have made the decision to postpone reopening Dusty Trail until after winter. This is not a closure or a goodbye, but an extended ‘see you soon.’ We have spent many hours working with advisors in the industry, looking at trends and recommendations from the CDC, WHO, the President, the Governor, and the Atchison County Health Director, among others. It has been challenging to analyze the conflicting advice and data and then arrive at a logical conclusion. What we know seems to be ever-changing while cases continue to climb.

“All gift cards will retain their value and have no expiration. Cards may be used at Trail’s End Truck Stop as well. In addition, as we hunker down for winter, we will be clearing out all food items. Dry goods and freezer items will be sold August 15 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Gift cards will be accepted at this time as well.”

Dusty Trail has been closed since the pandemic began this spring, although they did supply take-out food for special holidays such as Mother’s Day.

Other restaurants in Atchison County, such as Dairy Diner in Fairfax and 1887 Bar & Grill in Tarkio, are still open for business. Dairy Diner is open for take-out only due to limited space inside not allowing for social distancing, but the owners report they have not seen a decrease in business compared to previous years. The 1887 Bar and Grill has only been open a few months, so there aren’t numbers to compare. However, their opening coincided with the beginning of the pandemic regulations so they started out with take-out only, although they have now opened for seating in the restaurant and the bar.

Other places to eat such as Daybreak Cafe in Fairfax and River Rock Lanes in Rock Port are also allowing inside seating. A new restaurant, Iguanas Baja, is set to open in Rock Port by late this week or early next.