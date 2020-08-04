Community Hospital-Fairfax welcomed Enel Green Power on July 30. Enel brought a generous donation of N95 masks and met with CH-F administration and the Community Healthcare Foundation to discuss opportunities for partnering to benefit the health of our community. Pictured above are Matt Savell, Corey Martin, and Sage Jones from Enel Green Power and Julie Jones, CEO at Community Hospital-Fairfax.

Pictured with Enel Green Power’s donation of N95 masks are CH-F nurses and staff members Chancelee Hedrick, Krystal Anderson, Michan Noland, Tamara Stoner, Sam Grist, Teresa Bacon, Katrina Lock, and Jill Kingery.