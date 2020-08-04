Second Harvest Community Food Bank and volunteers will be distributing food through a one-day mobile food drop Tuesday, August 18, starting at 10:00 a.m. at Community Services, 322 Main Street, in Tarkio.

Traffic will be guided through the line where volunteers will place food in your vehicle. Please stay in your vehicle.

This event is open to the public (while supplies last) so there are no income guidelines to obtain food. There is a limit of two families/households per vehicle.

For more information, call 660-736-4646 or 816-364-3663.