The Atchison County Library has recently added the following titles to its collection:

FICTION–

Outsider by Linda Castillo, The Last Flight by Julie Clark, The Guest List by Lucy Foley, This Is How I Lied by Heather Gudenkauf, Always The Last To Know by Kristan Higgins, 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand, Preacher’s Frenzy by William W. Johnstone, Half Moon Bay by Jonathan Kellerman, Code Name Helene by Ariel Lawhon, A Walk Along The Beach by Debbie Macomber, Dusk Along The Niobrara by John D. Nesbitt, Tuesday Mooney Talks To Ghosts by Kate Racculia, The Order by Daniel Silva, and The Lost And Found Bookshop by Susan Wiggs.

NON-FICTION–

The Answer Is…: Reflections On My Life by Alex Trebek and Too Much And Never Enough by Mary Trump.

AUDIOBOOKS–

The Book Of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel, Half Moon Bay by Jonathan Kellerman, A Walk Along The Beach by Debbie Macomber, The Castle Mystery by Faith Martin, The Shadows by Alex North, The Dilemma by B.A. Paris, The Black Swan Of Paris by Karen Robards, and Hideaway by Nora Roberts.

VIDEOS–

“Onward,” “Scoob!” “Think Like A Dog,” “Trolls World Tour.”

CHILDREN’S TITLES–

Easy – We Will Rock Our Classmates by Ryan Higgins and Grumpy Monkey by Suzanne Lang; Juvenile – Henry Heckelbeck Gets A Dragon by Wanda Coven and Henry Heckelbeck Never Cheats by Wanda Coven; Young Adult – The Magisterium Series by Holly Black.

Many of these titles are available at the branches in Tarkio and Fairfax. Any title that’s not at your location can be easily borrowed from another library. Make a request to your librarian or go to the library’s website https://youseemore.com/acl/ and reserve online.