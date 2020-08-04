A Tarkio, Missouri, mother and son were involved in a one-vehicle wreck at 12:36 p.m. July 29, 2020, on 205th Street just south of the Tarkio city limits. The accident occurred when a 2000 Dodge 1500, driven by Bobby W. Chaney, 38, was travelling westbound on 205th Street and the vehicle began to slide. The Dodge traveled off the south side of the roadway and overturned onto its driver’s side, coming to rest facing north off the roadway. A passenger, Anna M. Chaney, 70, who was wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries and was transported to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, by an Atchison-Holt ambulance. Bobby Chaney, who was also wearing a seat belt, did not report any injuries at the scene.

The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper K.A. McCallister, who was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, Tarkio Police Department, and Atchison-Holt Ambulance District.