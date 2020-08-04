Rock Port Elementary will be hosting a Preschool and Kindergarten Round-Up Friday, August 14, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Round-Up will provide students an early opportunity to meet their teacher, visit the classroom, learn about classroom routines, and most importantly, have some fun!

Preschool parents can bring their child to the Little Jays’ Preschool entrance on the southeast side of the elementary building.

Kindergarten parents can bring their child to the east side doors on South Nebraska Street (same door that is used for morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up throughout the year).

If students have their school supplies, it is encouraged to bring them that day as well. If you have questions please contact the elementary office at 744-6294.