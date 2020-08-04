The Atchison County Levee District has received word that the setback option for the L536 levee repairs has been awarded as of July 31, 2020. The field team is already off to work and preparing the necessary plans to start geotechnical investigations and site preparation within the new footprint.

Corina Zhang, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said, “We still have a lot of work ahead, but today the team has proven that the impossible can be achieved. Literally this could not have been accomplished without everyone’s help and problem solving approach. This is historical and every single person on the team should be so proud.”

“Congratulations on this great success that will benefit the Atchison County community, habitat and wildlife, and flood resilience on the Missouri River. Thank you all for your leadership, persistence, determination, collaboration, creativity and team work!” said Barbara Charry, Strategy Manager of Floodplains & Nature-Based Solutions. “From a meeting last August in St. Joe where we identified all the barriers and issues, through highs and lows of this roller coaster ride and lots and lots of problem solving, to a year later and a setback levee under construction!”