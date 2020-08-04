Stoner Drug Pharmacy owners Angie Alley, left, Christopher Roup, center, and Colby Haynes, right, are excited to bring the locally owned business to the Hilltop Health Plaza in Auburn. (Submitted photo)

Pharmacy Technicians Stephanie Harms, left, and Darcy Anderson, right, will welcome new patients along with Stoner Drug of Auburn’s pharmacist, Colby Haynes, center.

Stoner Drug Corporation and its parent companies, Bartholomew Drug and Green River Associates, are expanding their five-pharmacy family to Auburn, Nebraska. Stoner Drug of Auburn will open August 10, 2020, at 2115 14th Street in Suite 201.

Owners Christopher Roup, Colby Haynes and Angie Alley are excited to bring Stoner Drug’s services to Auburn. With the pharmacy’s strong roots in surrounding communities and its locally owned background, the company feels that Auburn will be a great fit to add to its existing family of five pharmacies: Stoner Drug in Rock Port, Missouri, Hamburg, Iowa, Tabor, Iowa, and Villisca, Iowa, and Chief Drug in Tecumseh, Nebraska.

Patients in Auburn can expect comprehensive pharmaceutical services with Stoner Drug, along with experienced care from seasoned pharmacists. Colby Haynes, an Auburn resident, will be the primary pharmacist, along with pharmacy technicians Darcy Anderson and Stephanie Harms.

Stoner Drug of Auburn will work in a close relationship with the physicians at Auburn Family Health Center, which the pharmacy will share a building with. The doors officially open to the public on August 10, 2020.

“As the president of Auburn Family Health Center P.C. and one of the building owners, I am excited to welcome Stoner Drug to our Hilltop campus. It is convenient for patients to be able to meet their pharmacy, medical, and dental needs in the same professional building. I have had the opportunity to work with Colby Haynes as she worked as the pharmacist in charge at Chief Drug in Tecumseh and have confidence that she will be successful here in Auburn,” said Gary Ensz, M.D.

Stoner Drug’s history began in 1896 and was founded by Crosby Stoner in Hamburg. The company has 31 employees.

Stoner Drug’s hours will be Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Patients needing to transfer prescriptions can call 402-274-0220 beginning August 1, 2020.