A local teenager was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Atchison County at 2:50 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020. The wreck occurred one-fourth mile north of Fairfax on Hwy. 59 when a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Austin J. Wallace, 17, of Rock Port was driving southbound. The Chevy traveled off the west side of the roadway, over a ditch, and became airborne. The vehicle impacted the ditch and began to overturn. The Chevy came to rest on its wheels off the west side of the highway, facing west.

Wallace, who was not wearing a seat belt, received serious injuries and was transported by an Atchison-Holt ambulance to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, then on to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing of Rock Port. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper T.L. Shupe, who was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and Atchison-Holt Ambulance District.