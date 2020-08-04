Atchison County Health Department was notified August 2, 2020, that another Atchison County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient is a male in his 30s and is linked to positive cases in a nearby state. He is isolating per guidelines. There are now 12 confirmed cases for Atchison County. Eleven of the 12 cases are no longer in isolation. Atchison County Health Department has identified and notified all close contacts to this case.

The health department urges the public to continue physical distancing by maintaining six feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently. The health department also recommends wearing a mask when physical distancing cannot be achieved.

If you feel sick with fever or chills, new cough or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, please call your health care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

Our local hospital and clinics continue to operate at full staff and are able to take care of you for your health care needs. If you have questions, please consult a reliable source, such as www.health.mo.gov or www.cdc.gov. The community can also call the Missouri Coronavirus Information 24-hour Hotline at 877-435-8411 to address questions or concerns related to COVID-19.