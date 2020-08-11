With all the uncertainty going on with COVID-19, the Rock Port Chamber has decided to cancel Old Fashioned Saturday Night. Thanks for your understanding.

It was great to see the voting polls busy and everyone exercising their right to vote. See results on page 10.

As Atchison County moves forward through this pandemic it is more important than ever to support our local businesses. We have been doing a good job and our numbers are low but, this doesn’t mean that we can let our guard down. Keep washing your hands and wearing your mask. With school just around the corner things could get interesting. How will sports play out? Will they be able to stay in school? The more we do our part to minimize the spread the more our children will have a normal school year.

