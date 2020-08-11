August 17, 1945

• Lloyd Martin, son of Dr. and Mrs. A.W. Martin of Tarkio, has been one among the many who played a part in the development of the atomic bomb. A graduate of the class of 1941, Mr. Martin majored in chemistry at Tarkio College and later studied and taught at Ohio State College at Columbus. He and his wife have been residing in St. Louis. Another Tarkio graduate, Miss Dorothy Carter, has for the past few months been employed near Santa Fe, New Mexico, at a plant engaged in atomic bomb work. Miss Carter graduated from the college in 1940 and until her recent employment in New Mexico was employed at the First National Bank in Tarkio.

• The county 4-H Achievement Day will be held Thursday, August 23, in the David Rankin Hall of Tarkio College. The event is designed to give 4-H members a chance to display and compare their work and skills and for others to become better acquainted with 4-H.

August 20, 1970

• Mrs. Roger Wylie has been selected for the position of Honey Tree Nursery School. She is a 1970 graduate of Tarkio College and has worked with Girl Scouts, Head Start, and preschool children at the 1970 Tarkio College Institute of Theology.

• Returning to Tarkio from France last Tuesday were six Tarkio High School students and their counselor-teacher, Mrs. Leland Crapson. The group had spent six weeks in France on a study tour of the French language and culture. The students studied with French and American professors in Paris, St. Malo, and Caen and presented the mayor of St. Malo a framed drawing of Rankin Hall done by local artist, Mrs. Nina Kirkendoll.

August 17, 1995

• Students will be heading back to Tarkio R-I Wednesday, August 23. There will be some new faces in the classrooms this year. In the elementary building, Jamie Erwin will teach third grade with Patty Rolofson and Lisa Clement will join Rita Knierim at the fifth grade level. Kerri Ohrt has been named instructor for the Parents as First Teachers program at Tarkio R-I. In the high school, Tony Napierala will teach social science with Billie Schneider and will also join the football staff.

• Heartland Recreation Center officials are pleased to announce that the pool is finally open! It’s been a long time coming, but the center can now offer swimming recreation to its members as well as water aerobics and other swimming classes.