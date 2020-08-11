The Fairfax community and the Fairfax Improvement Foundation have raised over 75% of the funds for aluminum bleachers at the Fairfax R-3 School football field and for overall stadium enhancements.

Improved outdoor seating will also allow the community to easily and safely engage in school events such as graduations, assemblies, pep rallies, and more, and will enhance the overall appearance of the stadium. The goal is to have the bleachers installed for use during the upcoming football season.

Donations may be mailed to the Fairfax Improvement Foundation, Attn: Jill Kingery, P.O. Box 31, Fairfax, MO 64446. You can also contribute online at fairfaxim provementfoundation.com.

Those who have contributed to the project include the following: Kenneth and Darlene Joesting, Danny and Alice Kemerling, Gregg and Lori Smith, Barb and Kent Fisher, George and JoAnn Wittington, Tim and Sandy Umbarger, Jim and Pam Davis, Davis Farms, Lisa and Dr. Jim Vayda, Simmons MFA, Miles Smith family, Jim and Chris Lewis, Bill and Gail Heitman, Marion and Tonya Oswald, Deanna Whitford, Mike and Sandy Fisher, Bill and Susan Slaughter, Krys and Bob Carlock, George and JoAnn Wittington, DeWayne and Sharon Clark, Alan and Judy Bradfield, Benne and Melissa Rogers, Gary and Betty Wennihan, John and Joyce Pearce, Georgia Gilley, Fairfax Agency, Inc., Bob and Marilyn Alldredge, Kiwanis Club, Stan and Karen Swan, Doyne Swan, Jack and Ginny Vernon, Josh and Tracy Oswald, Melvin and Thelma Miles, J.R. and Pete Cooper, Gene and Sue Carder, Kay Graves, Kay Rosenbohm, Tayne Fast, Chelsea Miller, Hilary Christianson, Donna Seymour, Loraine and Cheryl Chastain, Beverly Kingery, Ryan and Jill Kingery, Jack Burke, Mike, Marci and Audrey Mulloy, Marshall and Michelle Oswald, Justin and Matt Straub families, Keith and Ann Wensel, Dexter, Lottie and Belle Miller, Roger and Ann Martin, Bob and Connie Irvine, Frank and Linda Blakemore, Leona Ray, Jack, Connie and the Daybreak Cafe gang, and Nodaway Valley Bank-Maryville.