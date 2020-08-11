August 17, 1945

• Climaxing a week of successive events, which probably will be recorded as the most momentous in history, President Truman announced at six o’clock p.m. Tuesday after hours of anxious waiting, that Japan had accepted unconditional surrender terms and that the war had ended.

• One of the first effects of the end of the war is the lifting of rationing restrictions on gasoline, fuel oil, and oil stoves. Canned fruits and vegetables are also now unrationed.

August 20, 1970

• Mrs. Doris Wells passed the reins of the Fairfax Community Hospital to its new administrator, Phil Hewitt. Mr. Hewitt comes here from Humboldt, Nebraska, where he was administrator of a similar institution. With her resignation, Mrs. Wells ended a 21-year association with the hospital. She saw the institution emerge from the hospital dream of a few far-sighted citizens to the health center serving a wide area.

• A special parking space has been provided by the city for young bike riders in cooperation with Community Betterment. The bike stand was erected in front of the Pearce Gift store, favorite shopping spot for the school crowd.

• Just proving that the first fellow doesn’t have a chance, Louis Bell accompanied Pryor Stepp to The Forum office early this week with a head of cabbage weighing 17 1/2 pounds. Mr. Bell readily admitted defeat in the “cabbage-head” contest.

August 17, 1995

• Teresa Shaw of Tarkio received a warm welcome July 31 at the Exchange Bank of Fairfax in more ways than one. Teresa began her new duties as bookkeeper/computer operator along with other banking responsibilities on the hottest of hot summer days when the air conditioning failed to work. However, the warm greetings by fellow employees, officers and directors of the bank were most pleasurable.

• Jim and Polly McConnell were chosen by the Fairfax Optimist Club to be the 1995 Parade Marshals at the 30th annual Fairfax Fair Saturday morning on Main Street. The McConnells were chosen as “Citizens of the Year” last year by Fairfax citizens as they have been very community minded.

• Funeral services were held August 14 at the Fairfax Christian Church for Earle E. Sims, 86, former editor and publisher of The Forum. He was associated with his parents and brother, Roy Sims, Jr., in the publication of The Fairfax Forum over 40 years, retiring in 1976. During his later years, he developed his skills as a photographer and founded Sims Foto, photographing hundreds of weddings throughout northwest Missouri, as well as area and county events and numerous children. His peers considered him an artist with movable type and camera lenses.