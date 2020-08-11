As a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 and out of the abundance of caution, the public monarch butterfly tagging events on September 12 and 19, 2020, and the 42nd Annual Eagle Days celebration on December 5 and 6, 2020, at Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge have been canceled. While the refuge is still as dedicated as ever to providing citizen science and educational family-oriented opportunities, the safety of staff, partners, volunteers, visitors, and the community comes first.

Ducks Unlimited (DU) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been working together to get three wells and one mobile diesel-power unit to pump water on the refuge. Eagle Pool has been drawn down to half pool and contractors have surveyed and flagged the designated areas. Without delays caused by significant rainfall and high water levels, the new wells and pump will be finished by late September 2020. These additions will greatly enhance the ability to maintain and manage water dependent habitats.

In mid-summer, seven eaglets fledged from three active eagle nests. This is the first time in many years that there have been three active nests on the refuge at the same time. Bring your binoculars and camera for a chance to spot active wildlife along the auto tour and hiking trails! The 10 mile auto tour and hiking trails remain open every day from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Public restrooms are available at the parking lot of the headquarters building. There is no cost to visit the refuge.

Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge is located in northwest Missouri near Mound City. Take Interstate 29 to Exit 79 south of Mound City, Missouri then travel south 2½ miles on U.S. Highway 159. Connect with their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/loessbluffsnwr/. You can also check their website: www.fws.gov/refuge/loess_bluffs/, for updates. For more information call 660-442-3187.