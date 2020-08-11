The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Atchison County stands at 19, according to two joint press releases issued by the Atchison County Health Department, Atchison County Commission, Atchison County Emergency Management/911, and Dr. Richard Aron Burke.

The first press release on August 7, 2020, reported patients include: a male in his 60s, a female in her 60s, and a female in her 80s. Two of the individuals are household contacts to a positive case. All three cases are isolating per guidelines.

The second press release, dated August 8, 2020, reported the patient is a female in her 50s, is a household contact to positive cases and has no additional close contacts. She is isolating per guidelines.

Eleven of the nineteen cases are no longer in isolation.

The health department urges the public to continue physical distancing by maintaining six feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently. The health department also recommends wearing a mask when physical distancing cannot be achieved.

If you feel sick with fever or chills, new cough or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, please stay home and call your health care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

Our local hospital and clinics continue to operate at full staff and are able to take care of you for your health care needs.

If you have questions, please consult a reliable source, such as www.health.mo.gov or www.cdc.gov. The community can also call the Missouri Coronavirus Information 24-hour Hotline at 877-435-8411 to address questions or concerns related to COVID-19.