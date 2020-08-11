August 10, 1945

• Miss Doris A. Beebe, home demonstration agent, and Willard R. Barbee, county extension agent, have made arrangements for a 4-H club camp for Atchison and Holt County 4-Hers to be held in Auburn August 13-15. The camp will be attended by approximately 150 members. The program will include handicrafts, folk games, swimming, softball, stunts, a treasure hunt, and other activities of interest to all club boys and girls.

• One of the best executed pieces of handiwork done by a local Cub Scout is a small stockade and cabin project now on display in the Mail window. It was made by Charles Rhodes, 10-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ted Rhodes. Small sticks were used for the poles which form the enclosure and the little cabin in the center. The piece is about 9×9 inches, with the stockade fence about three inches high. There are four towers at the corners, about one inch square.

• It will be worth your while to take a look at a peach tree at the home of Misses Lulu and Abigail Bertram. The tree is literally loaded with peaches of good size, the branches being so heavy with fruit that they are supported by poles to keep them from breaking off. What had promised to be an exceptionally heavy peach crop in Atchison County is being nullified by the fruit either falling off or being punctured by some sort of insect which causes rot. The tree at the Bertram home is an exception, however.

August 13, 1970

• U.S. Senator Thomas F. Eagleton (D-Mo.) visited July 8 with eight youths from Atchison County and nearby who were attending a 4-H Clubs Citizenship Short Course in Washington. The youth included: Lane Seymour and John Ball, Fairfax; Stephen Houts, Hamburg, Iowa; Sally Shubat, Lesa Wessler, Diane Shineflew, and Darrell Shelton, Rock Port; and Mary Beth Hull, Tarkio.

• The Rock Port Swim Team took one gold medal, two silver medals, two fourth place ribbons, one individual sixth place ribbon and finished sixth in a relay. They had four swimmers who failed to place in the top six by only a second or less. This is a remarkable feat considering that all the other swimmers had been practicing all summer and most of the winter as well.

August 10, 1995

• Mamie E. Everts recently celebrated her 105th birthday at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port. She was born in Dunlap, Iowa, to Simon and Maria (Granter) Ross July 27, 1890. She worked for years in a candy factory in Des Moines, Iowa, and married Albert Everts, who passed away in 1979.

• Ralph Perry and Esther (Davis) Perry of Rock Port will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary August 14. They were married on that day in 1945 at 1:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Hamburg, Iowa.