Submitted by Pastor Bill Shirley, Linden Christian Church

This was not written by me, but I felt it was a good analogy.

I was at the grocery store this morning and heard a loud crash and something shattering. Being nosy, I walked towards the sound and saw some people whispering and looking back to the end of the next aisle. When I walked down the aisle, I saw an older lady had hit a shelf and many things had fallen to the ground and broke. She was kneeling on the floor embarrassed, frantically trying to clean up.

I felt bad for her, and everyone was just standing there staring at her. So, I went and knelt beside her and told her not to worry and started helping her pick up the broken pieces. After about a minute, the store manager came and knelt beside us and said, “Leave it, we will clean this up.” The lady, totally embarrassed said, “I need to pay for all this first.” The manager smiled, helped her to her feet and said, “No ma’am, we have insurance for this, you do not have to pay anything!”

If you have read this far, I would like you to give me a minute. Wherever you are, close your eyes, and imagine God doing the same for you! Collecting the pieces of your broken heart from all the blows life has thrown at you. The bill for your faults, sin, and folly, has already been paid through the precious blood of Jesus Christ. God will heal your wounds. He wants to gently lift you to your feet again, clean up your mess, and pick up all the broken pieces. He wants to heal you! He wants to take care of your soul!

We can have that same insurance and it is called grace! – Author unknown

2 Peter 3:9 – The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.