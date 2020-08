Cynthia Walker Burton, Darryl Lowrey, Gary Smith, Richard Burke, Elmer Davis, Jack Smith, and Mark Daugherty were presented with Quilts of Valor Wednesday, August 5, at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri. The quilts were made by the Missouri Freedom Quilters. The local group of quilters meets the third Friday of the month at 9:00 a.m. at the Methodist Church in Rock Port. Everyone is welcome to attend.