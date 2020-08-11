Betty Lane, Rock Port, was named 4th runner-up of the District 2 Ms. Nursing Home Pageant.

Betty Lane, 92, of Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port, Missouri, was named fourth runner-up for District 2 Thursday, August 6, following a virtual pageant sponsored by Missouri Health Care Association.

She was among five ladies from long-term care facilities across northwest Missouri who shared stories about their families, careers, hobbies and community service accomplishments during the District 2 pageant that was held Tuesday via the Zoom platform due to COVID-19 concerns.

The pageant exemplifies the elegance of women over the age of 60. Contestants first submitted personal videos along with their biographies. A panel of judges reviewed the submissions and selected the finalists who advanced to the virtual pageant. Contestants were judged on their Zoom presentations to determine the District 2 Queen and her court.

Betty’s parents divorced when she was young. Her mother was a waitress at a cafe, where Lane washed dishes for meals. She met her first husband, Dallas Carlisle, while working at the local Five & Dime. They had three girls, including twins. He encouraged her to attend night classes at Salt City Business School in Hutchinson, Kansas, where they lived. She returned to Missouri after losing her husband in a drowning accident. Lane was later reintroduced to Dean Lane, a boy from her childhood. The two had dated in their youth, but he ended it after being drafted to serve in World War II because he didn’t want her to wait for him. They were married in 1961 and traveled the country, opening properties for Motel 6. They were married for 25 years.

Betty has seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She enjoys visiting with the other residents at Pleasant View, reading the newspaper, as well as doing crossword and word search puzzles.

Jane Copsey was named Ms. Nursing Home Queen for District 2. Jane, 88, is a resident of Tiffany Heights in Mound City, Missouri.

“Some days I am younger, and some days I am older – but never old, just loving life,” Copsey wrote in her biography.

Copsey graduated with a degree in history from Drury University, where her parents met when they were students at the Springfield campus. It’s where Copsey also met her soulmate, Evan.

The couple worked at her father’s telephone company, which they eventually took over. They also invested in a grocery store. The couple later moved to Maitland, Missouri, where they bought the local telephone company. They eventually sold the company, but Copsey said they never formally retired. They have been married for 65 years.

They have enjoyed traveling in the United States and abroad, but the light of their lives is their three children. The couple moved to Tiffany Heights to enjoy a little rest and recreation. Her favorite activities include word puzzles, reading, along with expanding her mind and getting to know the other residents. Her advice for a good marriage: “Let them think they are the boss.”

MHCA is Missouri’s largest long-term care trade association representing licensed proprietary, not-for-profit, skilled nursing, assisted living and residential care facilities. MHCA member facilities are divided into seven districts. Each district will hold its own virtual pageant this summer, with each district’s winning queen receiving the opportunity to compete in the statewide pageant competition.

District 2 includes Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Platte, Ray and Worth counties.

Copsey now advances to the statewide pageant competition. The MHCA State Pageant to crown the 2020 Ms. Missouri Nursing Home Queen will be held via Zoom in late August, after the district pageants have been completed.