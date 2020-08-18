The 11th annual T.M. Wharton Blue Jay Classic Golf Tournament will be held Sunday, September 6, at the Rock Port Golf and Country Club. Tee-off is at 10:00 a.m.

The purpose of this event is to have a lot of fun and support Blue Jay athletics. A meal will be served during the tournament outside of the club house. Please remember to include at least one current student or Rock Port alumni on your team of four.

The format will be a four-person scramble with two buy-up holes and team mulligans. The cost of the event is $200 per team (checks payable to Rock Port Booster Club), and an additional $10.00 per person for mulligans and buy-ups.

Register by emailing Shauna Farmer at sfarmer@rockport.k12.mo.us or calling 660-744-4381 by September 1. You are responsible for finding your own carts to use.

The Booster Club looks forward to this event and getting teams registered. Please feel free to spread the word and invite fellow golfers and alumni to this event. If you have any questions don’t hesitate to call or text. The Booster Club thanks you in advance for your support of Rock Port athletics and looks forward to seeing you on the 6th of September.