Community Hospital-Fairfax is pleased to announce that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) have recognized the hospital as a top performer for patient satisfaction. Only 266 hos-pit-als in the United States and three hospitals in the State of Missouri received this honor. Community Hospital-Fairfax is very proud to be among the few hospitals in the nation to be honored with five out of five stars.

Star ratings were calculated from patient satisfaction survey results for January to December 31, 2019. Patients rated Community Hospital-Fairfax based on a variety of factors from their inpatient stay including their relationship with their care team, clear communication, discharge instructions, transitions of care and cleanliness.

Community members are encouraged to visit www.medicare.gov/hospital compare and compare surrounding hospitals’ patient experience star ratings. This tool provides a way for patients to select hospitals rated highly for patient care.

“We are extremely proud of the relationship we have with our patients. We are humbled and grateful for their feedback that has helped us achieve five stars from CMS. To be one of three hospitals in the State of Missouri with this rating is amazing,” commented Aron Burke, M.D., Chief of Staff.

To learn more about hospital ratings, visit www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare. For more information about Community Hospital-Fairfax, visit www.FairfaxMed.com.