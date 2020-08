Members of the Allen-Schiffern American Legion Post #199 were recently recognized for their 50 years of membership with the legion. The men received 50-year certificates at the meeting held Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the American Legion Building in Tarkio. Those honored included, from left to right, Dick Grebe, Don McEnaney, Charley Jones, Virgil Henning, and Larry Stepp, as well as Dick Parshall and Bill Lindsay (not pictured).