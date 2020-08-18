Midwest Data Center (MDC) was one of eight broadband providers in Missouri to be awarded funding through the state’s Emergency Broadband Investment Program. The Emergency Broadband Investment Program was designed to reimburse providers that have expanded, or plan to connect, high-speed internet to residents in unserved or underserved areas in Missouri in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MDC will use these funds to assist with expanding their fiber optic network to improve broadband services from the town of Craig to Big Lake in Holt County. This will result in connecting 140 underserved households with up to 1 Gbps service. The financial award from the state enables MDC to reach project completion at an earlier date than previously anticipated.

“We are excited to get our fiber project completed ahead of schedule. The funding awarded to us from the Emergency Broadband Investment Program has given us that ability,” said Michael Goins, general manager of Midwest Data Center. “Broadband internet is a powerful catalyst as well as an anchor for economic advancement. It creates jobs and business opportunities that lead to greater economic development, which is especially vital during unprecedented times like these. We want to ensure that members of our community have fast, reliable access to education, health care and other online resources. Broadband internet is no longer just a luxury, it is essential infrastructure.”

“The fiber optic expansion comes as very welcome news. Craig has been hit hard the last couple years. We were still in recovery efforts from the 2019 flood when this pandemic hit, compounding the situation. High speed broadband access is a crucial step towards helping our community get back on their feet as it creates opportunities for economic development that wouldn’t otherwise be available,” said Rhonda Hunziger, mayor of Craig.

“The availability of broadband internet has become increasingly important, especially as we navigate our way through this pandemic. There is high demand for increased speed as we rely more and more upon the internet in order to access education, work and even for the delivery of our tangible needs,” said Mark Brandon, Village of Big Lake president. “The community of Big Lake is thrilled to be part of this fiber project and looks forward to the opportunities it will offer for everyone.”