The Missouri Job Center – Maryville is now open for appointments only. Business hours are from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. You may call 660-582-8980 to schedule your appointment. The Job Center can assist you in job searching, unemployment issues, and building your resume. They have programs that may assist you in school and/or training needs.